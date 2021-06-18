The YWCA NWT is temporarily closing its children and youth programs on Tuesday, June 22 as it moves to its new location at the old Mine Rescue Building on 49 Avenue.

The organization said in a statement on June 18 that services like the Family Centre, Toy Lending Library, GirlSpace, and Dudes Club have been held at its most recent location above the post office.

The brief hiatus is expected to last about three weeks until the move is complete.

Residents are asked to watch for updates including when services will resume.