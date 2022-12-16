The YWCA NWT once again hosted its holiday sponsorship program and once again, it was a huge success, according to the organization.

The original goal was to sponsor 115 families in need this year by providing those in family violence shelters with holiday meals along with gift cards and stockings for the women and children.

Sponsorship opened up on Nov. 2 and according to a news release from the YWCA, potential spnsors were coming forward quickly. Those sponsors included individuals, businesses and organizations.

According to Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay, the executive director of YWCA NWT, community members and various organizations quickly came forward to aid the families in need.

“For too many families, especially during the holiday season, basic necessities are out of reach, and with the rising costs of groceries, many families just can’t afford nutritious food and gifts for their children. The look on each family’s face as they see how they are supported is priceless,” she said in the release. “We are just so amazed by the community support and want to sincerely thank every person, business, workplace and family who brought hope and joy to families this holiday season. We really do live in an incredibly generous community.”

The families sponsored are current clients in the YWCA transitional or emergency housing program, or previous clients who have left the program but still require some support.

Alayna Ward, the YWCA’s director of community relations, said donations were still coming in as of Thursday and those will be handed out over the course of the next little while.

“These are donations over and above what’s already been given,” she said. “Families will still need that support over the holiday season, so we’ll make sure they get what they need.”

Those late donations included gift cards for grocery stores, Wal-Mart, Shoppers Drug Mart and other local businesses, she added.

“People have been dropping off gift cards worth around $100 and that’s going to allow families to get the supplies they need most,” she said.