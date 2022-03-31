Through a $500,000 donation to the YWCA NWT, Scotiabank has become a partner in a commitment to remove barriers to career advancement for disadvantaged groups.

The money, which came through Scotiabank’s ScotiaRISE initiative on March 31, will be directed to YWCA NWT’s Employment Readiness Support Program, which assists in helping women and families overcome barriers and enter, or re-enter, the workforce.

YWCA NWT, a women’s and children’s crisis support charity, will receive the $500,000 over four years.

The employment program, offered through the YWCA’s Transitional Housing Program, provides basic career development support, resources and guidance, as well as assisting in the development of employment skills, such as resume writing, job searching and money management.

“We have many clients who want to enter or return to the workforce but often don’t have the confidence, skills or training to do so,” stated Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay, executive director of YWCA NWT.

Meigan Terry, sustainability and communications officer at Scotiabank, added, “Safe homes are needed to build safe and thriving communities, and we recognize the importance of helping more families gain financial independence, build successful careers and contribute to their local economies at their fullest potential.”