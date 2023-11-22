The shortage of housing in Yellowknife is partly being addressed through a new 21-unit apartment building that the YWCA NWT officially opened Tuesday.

The $18.8-million building on 54 Street features six two-bedroom apartments, 12 one-bedrooms, and three studios. There are also be administrative offices and programming areas for families.

The project, constructed by Clark Builders, is called Gotili Ko, or “Our Path.”

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributed $12.5 million. Another $5 million came from the City of Yellowknife.

YWCA NWT contributed the land, which they own, and received some help from the public and local businesses and organizations.

“The overall cost was just for the project itself to build, and it did not include any furnishing of the building so that’s where we went out and did the fundraising campaign in February 2023,” said Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay, executive director for the YWCA NWT.

Yellowknife businesses were receptive to the call for donations as was the Yellowknife Community Foundation, which bestowed $50,000 to the project.

The YWCA is still finalizing the rent structure for tenants and the timing of when the units will begin to be occupied.

Alayna Ward, director of community relations for YWCA NWT, and Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay, the organization’s executive director, were excited to announce the opening of the YWCA’s 21-unit apartment building on Tuesday. Kaicheng Xin/NNSL photo

The new apartment building was conceived after YWCA lost its previous family housing unit, Rockhill, in an October 2018 fire. Rockhill had been operating for over 20 years.

“Since we lost that building in 2018, we’ve been working really hard to make sure that we can have something of a similar nature to be able to operate our programs… because when you look at housing people, it’s not just providing housing and walking away, but it’s to make sure that you’re providing a wraparound support, especially for vulnerable clients,” Dumbuya-Sesay said.

Gotili Ko also has a community space, a child-care area and program space, where YWCA NWT will offer gender-based family services and after-school programs. Dumbuya-Sesay said the initiative will target families that are experiencing homelessness as well as families that are fleeing domestic violence.

The apartment will be owned by YWCA NWT for the next 30 years. CMHC arranged a forgivable mortgage. As a result, the YWCA has to make the building affordable to clients for the next three decades and is obligated to offer services for vulnerable families.

“This is a dream come true for us. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. We’re happy that we’re able to provide this service to the community, because we know that there is a huge need for family housing in Yellowknife and in the territory as well,” said Dumbuya-Sesay.

NWT MP Michael McLeod sent a statement for the occasion, which read, “Today we are celebrating the opening of Gotili Ko ̨, a transitional home that will change the lives of people who are most at-risk, including women and families. I am proud to see our National Housing Strategy bringing together different levels of government and partners through projects like this, ensuring everyone in Canada has a safe place to call home.”