There have been no new cases of Covid-19 in the NWT since Nov. 3, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) announced on Nov. 4.

As of Thursday, there are 62 active cases among residents in the territory and two active out-of-territory cases.

Yellowknife, Dettah, and Ndilǫ have 30 active infections among the three communities. That’s down two cases from the previous day.

Behchokǫ̀ has 16 active cases, and is set to have its temporary public health restrictions lifted Nov. 8

Hay River and K’atl’odeeche First Nation are at 11 active cases, with both communities scheduled to have their temporary restrictions lifted on Nov. 7

There are seven active cases in Inuvik.

A total of 1,704 cases have resolved, with 1,680 of those being NWT residents, and 24 out-of-territory cases.

Amid the recoveries, there have also been 11 deaths as a result of the recent Covid-19 outbreak.