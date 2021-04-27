There are seven additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nunavut and one recovery.

All seven new cases are in Iqaluit, while one person in Kinngait made a recovery, according to the Government of Nunavut.

The majority of Nunavut’s cases are in the capital city, where there are 42 active infections. On Saturday, the virus reemerged in Rankin Inlet as two new cases were announced and three cases remain in Kinngait.

The Department of Health advised on Saturday that all Chartroom Lounge staff and patrons should schedule COVID-19 testing if they were in the establishment on April 14. They are advised to call the COVID hotline 1-888-975-8601 to arrange testing for COVID-19.

Another announcement on Saturday for potential COVID-19 exposure relates to Canadian North Flight 239, which took off from Iqaluit at 5:50 EDT on April 23, with service to Rankin Inlet and connecting to Yellowknife and Edmonton.

As per public health orders, all individuals travelling from Iqaluit must isolate for 14 days upon arrival to their community. People are also advised to call the COVID hotline for concerns of exposure or if you develop symptoms.