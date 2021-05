The RCMP has launched an investigation after a woman was found deceased at a cabin outside of Kugluktuk on May 3.

The ‘V’ Division Major Crime Unit, along with the Forensic Identification Unit have been deployed to look into the incident.

The identity of the woman who died has not been released publicly at this time.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Kugluktuk RCMP at 867-982-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.