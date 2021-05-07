An RCMP officer working in Kimmirut during summer 2020 is now facing three charges.

Const. Ira Tarleton is accused of assault causing bodily harm, theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000, according to a news release issued by the RCMP on Friday.

Tarleton, who is normally stationed in Ottawa, was working in a relief capacity for the Mounties in Kimmirut last summer.

The police say the alleged offences occurred when Tarleton responded to a call for service in the community.

“The conduct of police officers is paramount in maintaining the trust of the communities they serve,” Nunavut RCMP commanding officer Chief Supt. Amanda Jones stated. “The criminal charges laid are very serious. These allegations do not reflect the integrity of our individual members nor do they represent what we stand for as a police service.”

The Mounties stated that no further information will be disclosed at this time.