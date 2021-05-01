A non-resident worker was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Ekati Diamond Mine on April 30.

An investigation and contact tracing have identified no risk to the public, chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said in a news release.

The individual did not acquire the infection at the mine site, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) has assessed.

The person and about 25 others identified as contacts are now self-isolating at the site.

The OCPHO is working closely with the Ekati mine to gather information, ensure measures that reduce the risk of transmission are in place and to monitor the situation.

The individual will not be counted in the NWT’s COVID-19 statistics as they are not a resident.

The case brings to 31 the total number of non-NWT residents who have been infected with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the OCPHO on April 30.

There are currently nine active cases in the NWT.