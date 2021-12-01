Dear editor,

In relation to the article “Yellowknives Dene, Northwestel plan to build under-lake fibre line to Yellowknife” by Ian Down November 25, 2021.

The project to lay fibre optic cable under Great Slave Lake is a bold and innovative solution to connectivity issues of the North and South Slave internet systems. Bravo to Det’on Cho and Northwestel!

However, this project will require detailed lake bed studies to locate a safe route for the cable plus special facilities at both ends to ensure its safety from shore ice. Specialized equipment and ships are needed to lay the cable in the proper place and manner. These will add to the cost of installation and ultimately its use.

To defray these costs and ensure the safe operation of other essential networks in the NWT, I suggest that Det’on Cho Logistics look into combining this cable with an electrical cable in conjunction with NT Power.

The technology exists as in the English Channel, between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia and other places. There are special requirements to convert the power to and from direct current but again, the technology exists.

The advantage is that the two separate power systems would be connected, providing safety to customers in case of a breakdown, as we’ve experienced in Yellowknife recently. There would be less reliance on diesel power backup in the city and elsewhere, a source of greenhouse gases and air pollution.

Moreover, it may spur development of more renewable power sources such as wind and solar on both sides of the Lake as well as possibly on the islands.

It’s something to consider before the project goes ahead.

Brian Latham

Yellowknife