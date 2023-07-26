UPLUKKUT IQALUKTUUTIAMIT. INUIN NAAMMAINNAQTUT. UUNAKPAKTUK NUNAKPUT. HIKUILIQMAN QAJAQTURIAMI ALIANAQ. NAUTIAN AMIRAIKTUT NUNAMI. PINNIRAALUK. TAAKHILAITTUK AUJAMI. HALUMAKHINGMANLU PINNIQ ANIIRIAMI. KIHIMI KIKTURIAT KUIINNAQTUT. INUIN HAVALUGAAKTUT INUHUKTUTLU HAVALUGAAKTUT QUANA. IQALUKHIUKPAKTUTLU IKKAKHAKTUT KUVYALIQIVAKTUTLU PIFFILIUQTUT QUANA. APQUTIT HANAQIJAUJUN QUANA. HIURAINNAQ IQALUKTUUTIAMI IILA. QUANAQHIVAKTUT HAVAKTUT. INUIN QAJAQTUKNIAKMIJUN AHIAKMUNLU KUGLUKTUMUNLU ALIANAQ. QUANA INUIN AKOLAILGOMIITTUT. MANNIQQAMI. HULILUGAAKTUT. HIKUILIQMAN AUDLAAKNAKHIJUK QAJAQKUT. NAAMMAINNAQTURUT. UUNAKPALAAQ ILANI. QINIQPAKLURIT NUTAQQAT UNURAGNAT.

Elders meet with Alex Gordon, who was a government administrator in Cambridge Bay in the 1960s and ’70s. He recently returned for a visit and brought his photo collection from decades ago. Front row, from left, Marlene Taptoona, Lucy Ohokak, Joe Koaha, Susie Koaha, Mabel Etegik, Mary Anakanerk and Navalik Tologanak. Back row, from left, Larry Panaktak, Lucy Ohokak, Margo Neglak, Eric Newell, Alex Gordon, Emily Angulalik and Charlie Poodlat. Photo courtesy of Navalik Tologanak

Welcome to beautiful community of Cambridge Bay, land of the Inuinnait.

The ocean is slowly getting to be ice free so now residents, hunters, fishers can travel by boat to the mainland: Umingmaktok, Qingauq and Kugluktuk.

It will soon be time to go berry picking and caribou hunting on the mainland. Many Umingmaktokmiut and Kingaonmiutat can travel to their homeland and enjoy rest of their summers out there in the peace and quiet. The berries will be ready for picking soon, we just need more rain so the berries are plump.

Wildlife is plenty when out on the island and towards the mainland. It is a good time of year to get away from the communities to go and relax in the peace and quiet of this beautiful land. We are from the land, it gave us life, this is where our souls are happiest and many heal out on the land. This is because it is where our ancestors are — we and the land are taken care of.

Many communities become very quiet and empty in the spring and summers up here, it is because everyone takes off to the land to camp and relax.

Canada Day was quiet in Cambridge Bay. Just a barbeque was prepared, the weather was chilly and windy as the day went on. But on Nunavut Day there were more residents who came out to celebrate down at the Heritage Park. There were so many prizes and a few events which made it fun to celebrate Nunavut Day. Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated and the Kitikmeot Inuit Association staff did a good job hosting the event. Mining company B2Gold prepared the delicious barbeque of hot dogs, hamburgers with refreshments. Many of the prizes were so amazing with camping packages, barbeque sets, airline tickets, gift cards and much more. Quana to everyone who volunteered their time to host their community.

God Be With You Son. Your granddaughter Jade Simone is so beautiful. We are proud.