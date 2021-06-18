Editor’s note: Yellowknife Coun. Stacie Smith delivered a powerful members statement at the June 14 regular council meeting. The message came following the finding of 215 unmarked graves of former residential school students in Kamloops in May.

In light of recent events, I feel it’s imperative as an Indigenous citizen, as a Yellowknifer and as a political champion, that I speak truth.

When I took this role as city councillor, my hope was to bring representation for my people. In a city heavily populated by Indigenous peoples, it was dumbfounding that we had not been represented at the municipal level of governance for over 20 years.

Upon being elected, it was suggested by a member of the community that I should wear Indigenous jewelry during all council meetings to show that I was Indigenous.

As if my skin color wasn’t enough. As if my heritage wasn’t enough. My greatest fear was being viewed as the token Indian. But I have shown since then, that I’m so much more.

I have fought for Indigenous relations, social issues in culture in my three years on council, and I will continue to advocate. In a time where we’re being told to trust our government, there’s much hesitation from the Indigenous community because we have only been lied to, and the truth has been buried, figuratively, and literally.

I was once given a response to a question I had long wanted answered: Why do white people dislike us? Why do they become defensive when we discuss truths? I could never understand until an Elder explained to me in the simplest of terms. She looked at me without hesitation and said, “It’s because we’re still here.”

The 215 have awakened a nation from complacency. It hits us harder because we are discussing the mass murder of children. The number that keeps rising. It shakes us to our core that this has happened in our front yard. In a country that is globally viewed as safe, kind and tolerant. But for Indigenous people we have suffered at the hands of this country.

Indians. Indigenous. Red skin. No matter how you paint us, it cannot take away from what we truly are: First Nations. We are the First peoples, the stewards of this land. But as First Nations we are treated as second class citizens.

Take a good look at our downtown. Take a good look at reservations. Child services. The genocide of my people continues in front of our eyes. It just has a different name. But the intention is the same: to alienate, to shame, to strip of us our dignity.

As an Indigenous person, it’s embedded into me to be resilient. When I’m beaten down, hold my head high and withstand the blows. I can tell you right now, it’s exhausting being resilient. But I draw strength knowing I’m not alone. I draw strength knowing I can make a difference for our next generation.

So I will continue being the tide of change.

I will continue raising those uncomfortable conversations until those conversations no longer become uncomfortable. I’m a mother of two young boys, 12 and eight years old, and they are both status.

My eldest is passing white and unless he chooses to showcase his status card, he will pass through life with less racism towards his Indigenous origins. He will have a greater chance at education, employment, in an unbiased world. However, my youngest won’t be so lucky. My youngest who is darker than I will struggle.

He will be judged by his appearance. At first glance, his upbringing will be questioned whether he comes from a broken home, if his parents are alcoholics, if he’s neglected. Both of my children will have different outlooks on life. But for both and teaching them when I was taught, resilience, kindness, hope, and the power of laughter

For some 215 will be a number that you will slowly forget as you slide back into your societal based complacency. But for many, this will impact the way in which you view Canada, our government and the church. And you will want change, you will want answers and you will join the fight we’ve been fighting since the beginning.

I thank all of my fellow councillors for being supportive, for the recognition of the lost souls. We have so many survivors but they all have stories and the stories that we don’t get to hear are those that are lost in those 215 and the number is only rising

I am Stacy Arden Smith and I’m of the Tlicho people. I’m of the Nunatukavut people. And I’m of English origin. Mahsi.