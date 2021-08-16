Editor’s note: Harry Satdeo is the principal of Satdeo Inc. and the owner of the Mackenzie High Rise apartment building in Hay River, which was damaged by fire and ordered closed in 2019

Dear editor,

This is an open letter to the Premier and MLAs of the NWT, the mayor and councillors of the town of Hay River, the people of Hay River and the people of the NWT who continue to face housing shortages. It has been two years now since the fire at the Mackenzie High Rise in Hay River, NWT and as the owner of the property, I would like to update the community as to the status, and the likelihood of the successful reopening of this housing asset.

The current NWT government in their mandate, has highlighted housing as an area of great concern. However, in spite of being allocated $80 million by the federal government, there appears to be reluctance by the current NWT government to demonstrate their promise to the residents of Hay River and the NWT to assist in providing this [most] basic of human needs, that of housing.

Over the course of the two years following the fire, three MLAs and two cabinet ministers of the government of the NWT have toured Mackenzie High Rise. However, apart from a letter of support from the leadership to Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation, there has been little in the way of meaningful response. Satdeo Inc. would also like to point out that the application to CHMC for funding was unsuccessful. Yet, the need for housing in Hay River is clear and its residents need to question their MLAs as to why the Mackenzie Highrise is still vacant. Furthermore, there appears to be no urgency on the part of the government of the NWT or the town of Hay River to look into this matter.

Previously, this iconic building was home to approximately 150 tenants, and could again with the help provide housing for this number. Satdeo Inc. has exhausted their finances. Furthermore, they have consistently met the demands and requirements of the various government agencies by getting various experts to address areas of concern, and producing reports and recommendations as requested.

Yet, we continue to face challenges and have been prevented from opening this asset.

In the interest of transparency, Satdeo Inc. is hereby authorizing the Government of the NWT and the Town of Hay River to share any information that they have to any interested parties who may request it. In addition, Satdeo Inc. has made it clear that they are open to the government, the Town of Hay River or any other interested consortium or cooperative taking ownership of the building, so bringing this much-needed housing asset back on stream.

Sincerely,

Harry Satdeo

Satdeo Inc.

Hay River