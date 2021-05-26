With the looming closure of the Elks, Hay River has scored a hat trick when it comes to losing service clubs.

However, no ball caps are being thrown into the air, as usually happens with a hat trick. The end of the club is an unfortunate thing to happen in our community.

The Hay River Elks will wrap up its operations by the end of June, either permanently or temporarily with the possible suspension of the club’s charter.

Either way, it will be joining two other service clubs that once existed in the community – the Kiwanis and the Lions.

However, Hay River will have a joint reminder of all the clubs even though they will be departed. The Tri-Service Park was an initiative involving all three – the Elks, Kiwanis and Lions – hence the name ‘Tri-Service Park’.

That park is just one example of the many benefits that Hay River reaped from having the clubs in our midst.

The soon-to-be-departed Elks, for example, helped the community in numerous way, probably too many to count. From building the golf course to supporting many good causes, the Elks made a positive difference in Hay River.

There is no way to sugar coat the demise of the Elks Club. It is a loss to the community, just like the disappearance of the Kiwanis and Lions was a loss.

Various reasons are given for the frequent demise of service clubs, both in Hay River and across Canada.

It is often said that the members of such clubs are getting older and young people are not joining to replenish the ranks.

Another common explanation is that there doesn’t seem to be the same sense of volunteerism among younger people.

That may be so, but there is also the fact that such clubs in their past heyday attracted many members because of social benefits. They were – and still are – a good way to meet people, make friends and get to know a community.

That benefit of membership is not as important nowadays as Facebook and other social media have become the meeting place for communities. That may be unfortunate, but it’s true.

So that role for service clubs has gotten less and less important.

Some service clubs, like the Rotary Club of Hay River Sunrise, seem to be going strong.

And volunteers, while missing from many service clubs, do turn out in force elsewhere, such as at the NWT Track and Field Championships.

There is probably no exact, scientific explanation of why membership in most service clubs is declining in Hay River and elsewhere.

However, there is absolutely no question that it is happening.

The latest unfortunate proof comes from the Hay River Elks, which has existed in this community since 1970.

In those 51 years, the club’s members have served the community well, and all Hay River residents owe them a debt of gratitude.

The club’s closure may be permanent or it may be temporary, but the contribution of the Elks will be hard to replace once they cease operations next month.

The Elks will definitely be missed.