Dear editor,

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) would like to clarify some issues in the Yellowknifer’s May 5 editorial ‘Top doc’s closures too little, too late.’

The editorial asks why no action was taken to stop the spread by ordering school closures when the risk of contact with a person who just tested positive for COVID-19 at Ecole St. Patrick’s High School was confirmed on April 22.

The OCPHO did take the required action in this case. The investigation by Public Health identified 40 contacts at Ecole St. Patrick’s High School who were exposed on April 19 by this case. These contacts and their families were notified by the local public health unit through letters and were required to isolate for 14 days, self monitor for symptoms and follow Yellowknife Public Health guidance for testing. No outbreak was declared at the school since none of the exposed contacts in this setting developed COVID-19.

An important piece to clarify in the editorial is the assertion that the chief public health officer (CPHO) has linked an exposure notification of a party at the Sand Pits to the closure of N.J. Macpherson School in a public exposure notification.

This is not the case. There has been no such link announced in any public exposure notification related to the N.J. Macpherson School COVID-19 outbreak. The investigation is ongoing and Public Health is working hard to make sure we find all exposure locations and test contacts. We have acted quickly to isolate close contacts to avert community-wide transmission at this stage.

The editorial also states that dayhomes are now closed. This is incorrect. The temporary restrictions announced on May 2 state that daycare and dayhomes may remain open – unless they are on school premises or directed by public health officials to close. Some dayhomes have closed. Others remain open to provide essential child care.

Finally, and this is a minor clarification, the contact exposure notification for Ecole St. Patrick’s High School was issued on April 23, not April 22 as the editorial states.

This is a difficult time for us. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases have impacted many residents, families, and businesses in Yellowknife and the surrounding communities of Dettah, Ndilo and Behchoko.

We want residents in these communities to know the OCPHO is doing all it can to keep our people safe and navigate the territory through one of the most challenging periods in its history. Public Health is working hard to make sure we find all exposure locations and test contacts. Schools were closed as soon as the OCPHO was able to do a risk assessment, based on evidence-based measures and thorough evaluations.

There is no perfect way to respond to a pandemic with things changing so quickly. In this instance, and in all others since the pandemic began 14 months ago, the OCPHO has responded in a timely way with evidence-based decisions. That will continue to be the case.

Now is the time for our residents to focus on following the public health measures that have been put in place. They have worked before and they will work again to keep COVID-19 at bay. If we all do our part, we will get through this.

During a pandemic it’s also important that information about the COVID-19 response is reported accurately and fairly by the media. When it isn’t, no one benefits. This, unfortunately, is one of those cases.

Dawn Ostrem

Manager

GNWT COVID Operations Communications