From Clarence Wood, mayor of Inuvik

The premier of the Northwest Territories is typically chosen based on various factors, including leadership skills, political experience, and the ability to represent the interests of the entire territory.

While there is no explicit rule stating that the premier must be from Yellowknife, the capital city, there are reasons why we argue against selecting a premier exclusively from Yellowknife. Here are a few considerations:

1. Regional representation: The NWT is a vast and diverse territory, with various regions having unique challenges and priorities. Selecting a premier exclusively from Yellowknife will be seen as neglecting the concerns of residents in other regions. It’s important to ensure that the leadership reflects the diversity of the entire territory.

2. Understanding regional issues: A premier from outside Yellowknife will have a better understanding of the specific issues faced by communities in other regions. This understanding can contribute to more effective policies and decision-making that addresses the needs of all residents, not just those in the capital.

3. Inclusivity: Choosing a premier from Yellowknife repeatedly will be perceived as favouring the interests of the capital over other regions. To promote inclusivity and fair representation, it will be beneficial to consider leaders from different parts of the territory.

4. Connection with local communities: A premier from a region outside Yellowknife will have stronger connections with local communities, which can be crucial for effective governance. Understanding the cultural, economic and social dynamics of various regions is essential for addressing the unique challenges faced by each community.

5. Breaking with tradition: Although the tradition seems to have been to have premiers exclusively from Yellowknife, there is a desire for change to ensure a more inclusive and representative government. Breaking with tradition can signal a commitment to adapting to the evolving needs and demographics of the territory.

6. Electing a premier from Yellowknife will discourage decentralization once again. The trend, despite reassurances, has been to centralize services in Yellowknife to the detriment of the regions. A premier from Yellowknife would only continue this trend.

It’s important to note that these considerations may vary based on the specific circumstances and opinions within the NWT. The selection of a premier involves a combination of political, social and regional dynamics. We must choose wisely.