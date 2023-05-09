We are ascending through the rituals of the sun. Here in the northern hemisphere, snow is receding and birth is reflected in all of us — we, all of creation, aligned together as one molecular symphony, seasons shifting — gyrations of earth and sky.

The further integrated into our own transcendence do we host the paradoxical states of inter-dependence and non-attachment, the closer we come to shuttling down the celestial highways of this spiritual life with lessened karmic burdens (energetic or otherwise) along the way — for who are we but spiritual beings having a human experience. Right?

We are here to learn, to transform, in abundant freedoms, the manifestation of our reverent selves – capable of expansion, even in our most fractured selves – these moments of annual return offer us a moment to pause and reflect, honouring that healing looks many ways, for look how far you’ve come.

So as the sun returns, and the land gives birth to her fullest self, we are brought back into quiet alignment with our own sacred temples, our own divinity, just to build momentum for us to burst forth.

How are we tending the corners and landscapes of our temples? Our minds? Our hearts? Our hearths — physically, mentally, spiritually?

Where can we quietly, abundantly, freely, joyously (or otherwise) celebrate the temple that is “we” and usher in a new season, time, mode of thought or way of being as we usher in the fires of Beltane.

To pass between two fires, or leap over a fire, to build a fire, host a fire, maintain a singular hearth fire, or a lit candle flame – all rituals of honouring the small suns that light our way here in this terrestrial plane. Each of these small flames is both meta and matter, both symbol and spirit being, micro and the macro of our collective selves – and over the passing of Beltane we are offered a chance to dive deep into our flames of transformation.

Each of us a sun born both prolific and humble – collective lights shining, beacons lighting paths between our heads and our hearts, illuminating possibilities for new ways of being, seeing, perceiving.