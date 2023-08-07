Last Tuesday’s full moon in Aquarius was one of two super moon events this month.

This is a huge time of integration. Charged with energies of discovery and self reflection, this moon is landing right in the middle of retrogrades that give us space to breathe and heal our inner most selves. Today, we are invited to connect those inner and outer worlds, integrating that which we have been learning since 2020 about how our inner worlds manifest in this shared reality.

The veils lift, our shadows are brought to light, and the full moon invites us to dance, bare bones, in the moon light – literally or metaphorically – embracing all that we are.

Collectively, this is a stripping down and realigning with our selves as vulnerable beings, stardust manifest in human form, individually and collectively – this time invites us to recognize that we are fragile, imperfect human-nesses, all that which constitute this experience we call the ‘self,’ – and, we are divine beings, taking part in a cosmic dance of evolution, transformation – alchemy.

So too are our governments, institutions, schools, economies, our borders and perceptions of our political self and ‘other’ – all this is the manifestation of us wild, weird, collective human-beings.

How do our institutions reflect the evolution of these understandings? Community care, governments that care, institutions that reflect compassion, economies of love, etc

Super moon in Aquarius asks us to review who we are, and how we ‘do’ this thing called life, while inviting us to dream ourselves into the future, into evolution, into the ways we manifest those dreams into life.

We are and are and are.

And this is and is and is.

What have you been manifesting since the last full moon? What have you been nurturing since the new moon?

What insights are you feeling, hearing, or seeing revealed in your world right now?

Full moons are a time of clearing, release, allowing, and seeing what has come to harvest.

May yours be ever fruitful.