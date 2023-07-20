Another tragic death of a firefighter working to keep communities safe has occurred by Fort Liard on Sunday. I join all NWT residents with their sincere condolences to family, friends and the community at large for this loss. This comes shortly after the death of a young firefighter from B.C. losing her life engaged in fighting fires that endanger people, their homes and communities.

It takes physicality and commitment to place oneself in danger as those in policing and fire-fighting know.

We appreciate their commitment.

Climate change — anyone who listens to the news these days with stories of wildfires and floods and subsequent issues of landslides and the displacement of families, the evacuation of communities and damages will see these issues are worldwide.

Canada had seemed to be somewhat safe from huge widespread issues of wildfires and flooding with a responsive attack to events that occurred. That was an illusion.

The faltering of the Alexander Falls from a robust stream to a trickle is a prime example. It is an unprecedented event.

Now we are seeing a full-on push to save not just communities, but regions with inter-provincial implications on a large scale, involving massive costs in ensuring mobility to engage in fire-fighting to safe people, their homes and community infra-structure.

The NWT is dealing with 90 forest fires. In response, Canada has the assistance of international firefighting help.

Governments will have to deal and be responsive with the threat due to climate change.

There have been many disbelievers in climate change with outright denial and skepticism.

It must be difficult to be on the defence with the abundance of issues we face these days.

The issues make one wish for the fall (which I love) and winter months.

Yet these months are the times we need more rain and more snow.

The worst is the issues that some massive fires have been caused by human carelessness by tossing a ciggie out a vehicle or not dousing a campfire properly.

If possible, to find the person responsible, they need to pay for their failures and incompetence or criminal behaviour.

One issue I had was seeing someone toss out a ciggie out their window as I approached from the opposite direction. We used to have front and back license plates. I would have been able to discern the plate (at least the jurisdiction) and possibly the first letters and numbers to report such, if the vehicle had a front plate. One cannot do this anymore. I think we need them back so others can report reckless actions.

I do not understand the recklessness. It cost about two dollars to buy a car cigarette container. It costs a little more to buy a water bucket to prevent a fire while camping.

News today discusses a federal law that will standardize compensation across Canada for fire-fighters who, from fighting fires, now deal with cancer. I support such. Fire-fighting communities often travel inter-provincially but that should not matter or be an inter-jurisdictional issue.

All in all, we have to be much more aware and careful of the environment. As we head towards hotter temperatures and extended fire seasons, it is incumbent upon us to honour the land and be absolutely careful how we go about our business outdoors.

If not, I fear for our futures as a species.