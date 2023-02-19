As I try to think of a story to tell, I thought of Jack Sigvaldason, or Sig, as many knew him.

I thought Sig might be happy I am writing articles for the Yellowknifer, a newspaper he founded.

I really liked Jack and would drop into the News/North operations to talk to him from time to time — the talks were always engaging. He was the person to go to for the latest news and insights on what was happening in Yellowknife and the North as he also owned and operated newspapers for the NWT and Nunavut. Never to be caught without paper and pen, he worked as long as he was awake and would take calls when he tried to sleep in the busy nights of the North. After all, he owned and operated the Yellowknifer, News/North, Kivalliq News, the Inuvik Drum, the Hay River Hub and Nunavut News.

I would be fascinated by the hair on his eyebrows as they moved up and down as he talked. I enjoyed listening to his voice. A tall man, he stood well above many everywhere. He was a mainstay in Yellowknife on the streets, at coffee shops, the courts and government offices.

Regardless of how many stories he might have had on his mind with the accompanying deadlines, he always made you feel you had his undivided attention. That is a remarkable skill.

I know he could make some people tremble in their shoes as he sought out information for a story he wanted to write.

Sadly, after a short illness, he passed in 2018. I was honoured that he asked for me to speak at his celebration of life.

I like the replacement of the word “funeral” with “celebration of life.” The celebration of life wording focuses on the lifeworks and personality of the person and not strictly the sadness of their passing. It provides an opportunity to talk about the achievements of the individual who has left our sight but who will always remain with us in spirit. And while we may dab our watering eyes, we do so with a smile.

While we remember our friends who left us, we may even talk aloud to him or her of thoughts and events we enjoyed or witnessed together.

We remember individual quirks or movements they had, like Jack’s eyebrows: long and bushy and with independence.

Jack started his journalism career in 1952, the year I was born. He moved to Yellowknife three years before I moved here. We both hailed from Winnipeg. We had plenty to talk about.

He was like a father figure to me, proud of my accomplishments, particularly the Native Court Worker program. I started this legal services program when I was 21 years old. It is unbelievable this program started 50 years ago. Time flies when you are having fun and working hard.

After leaving the program, Jack was always intrigued with what I was up to. He was pleased to see me installed as the special advisor to the Minister Responsible for Women. Premier Bob McLeod and I were able to invite the ministers across Canada to Yellowknife for one of our meetings. We held the meeting in Dettah, where women were able to speak of the issues and challenges they faced. The ministers thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Of course, News/North staff were present for the meeting, able to interview the ministers and talk about the issues facing women across Canada.

The staff of the papers are well established in the fabric of the communities they serve. They have their ears to the ground, always aware of community people, issues and travelling officials to write stories.

There were hard times with not enough revenue coming in. Mae, Sig’s wife would assist in payroll for staff from time to time.

You cannot have a better legacy than Sig.

In the stories about the passing of Sig, Bruce Valpy talked about how intimidating it was to take the reins of running the newspapers and the corporate body that established them. You did a remarkable job, Bruce, and now you have retired. Time flies when you are having fun and working hard.