The Rock the Rings youth curling bonspiel recently met the same fate as the Arctic Winter Games, Super Soccer and numerous other sporting events across the NWT.

All cancelled.

All squashed by the pandemic.

The Aboriginal Sports Circle of the NWT is doing its best to thwart the troubling virus, however. The organization’s 2022 Traditional Games Championships, scheduled to take place from Feb. 24 to 27, is not proceeding in-person due to the risk of Covid spread. But the Aboriginal Sports Circle is doggedly plodding head with a virtual version of the Games, as happened last year.

It’s not as exciting as face-to-face competition and all the social perks that come with that, but it sure beats having nothing at all.

Students within a defined age group across the territory can participate through their schools in events like the one-foot high kick, two-foot high kick, wrist hang, pole push and snow snake. Videos are shot, measurements are taken and the outcome is sent to the Aboriginal Sports Circle to award corresponding points.

Not only are these boys and girls learning about winning, losing and giving their best effort, they’re getting a lesson in being inventive and resilient.

And the Aboriginal Sports Circle didn’t stop there. In late January, the organization heralded the coming debut of the Indigenous Summer Games. That event is designed for those ages 13 and up.

It’s a concept that the group had been working on for several months because the Traditional Games Championship, mentioned earlier, is open to youth ages 10 to 12.

So the Indigenous Summer Games addresses a void that existed for teens who were seeking an avenue to continue honing their skills in activities in which their ancestors may have engaged.

“For the kids who turn 13 or 14 after the Traditional Games Championships, we want to let them know that there will be something for them,” Carson Roche, the Aboriginal Sports Circle’s events manager, stated in October. “The championships have been a huge success but they fall in love with it and then they have nothing except the Arctic Winter Games. We want to give them a chance to compete beyond that.”

It’s a worthy pursuit.

There are still more details to emerge, including which sports and games will be included, but this development is a rare reason for optimism in what’s been a barren territorial sports landscape.

With so many events sidelined by the pandemic, it’s refreshing to hear of plans for bigger things.

That presents another important lesson for our youth: hope. Even though things have been bleak, we shouldn’t stop trying to craft ways to make life better in the future. There will be an Indigenous Summer Games, and with any luck it will take place this summer.

For its determination to persevere in the face of adversity, the Aboriginal Sports Circle of the NWT deserves a gold medal.