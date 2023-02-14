The games ended earlier this month but the journey has just begun.

The almost 1800 athletes and their coaches from the circumpolar north waited five long years to gather and compete again descending on Fort McMurray, Alta., like a sea of snow geese representing eight contingents from Greenland to Nunavut — a veritable stage of culture and celebration.

These games were so much more than an athletic competition; they showcased all that makes the north special and the talents and skills of many who come from a long line of survivors.

The athletes and those who taught and supported them through their rigorous post Covid-19 training gave all of us and especially the young hope and aspirations. More than competition bent on winning, those athletes showed our youth what they can do if they put their minds to it. Just think of the healthy self-esteem all those people walked away with and rightly so. Win or lose. You did it.

The games were way more than medals – by example, they gave those searching for new direction something to work toward.

And as much as the participants demonstrated superior skill levels, they showed the world that the cultural practices once robbed by the residential school system are alive, well and in the process of rejuvenation.

The Arctic Winter Games made the statement, ‘we’re still standing after all these years and we are here to stay.’

Indeed the games were an act of cultural appreciation and recognition. We heard the drumming, we saw the demonstration of red dress pins, the beautiful parkas and we were treated to some of the best music ever from all over the North. We’ve got talent.

There is no doubt that many young people in the north are struggling. We are aware of the drug problems in Hay River and suicide rates among those in the far north. We have heard about the sadness and despair. We know that the isolation caused by Covid-19 took a terrible toll on people in the communities where overcrowding and food shortages are the norms. And we were all impacted by the findings at residential grave sites and the tragedies of missing and murdered women.

And then, amid the sadness, came the Arctic Winter Games where we see the indestructible northern spirit shine. Oh, how we needed that.

In Iqaluit, the school gymnasium was packed with community members who had come to cheer on their contestants while watching a live stream on an overhead screen. They could have watched in their own homes… but no. The games were all about community spirit and it’s that very spirit that keeps us alive and strong.

To the athletes: you made us all better people.

Our hats go off to the parents and coaches, too, who persisted in their support finding their ways to skating rinks and gyms to help these young people realize their dreams. Selfless service – we’re good at that too.

Silver medals in archery despite food poisoning, speed skating records were broken, gold in hockey to Nunavut, and entire broadcasts in Inuktitut were classic examples of the right stuff.

Next year the games will be held in Alaska. Know that we’ll be there with you every step of the way. That’s what northerners do.

Well done people, very well done.