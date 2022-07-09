In her opening address at the Adaka Cultural Festival in Whitehorse last week, Governor General Mary Simon said the importance of arts in our society cannot be underestimated.

Art preserves our times, emboldens our youth and rebuilds pride lost through colonization and the impacts of residential schools. Simon went further, adding that embedding artistic development in our schools was a key component in reconciliation.

Of course, she is right. And so began one of the most inspiring displays of talent from the circumpolar north ever witnessed in the world. The Adaka festival, which attracts visitors from around the globe and shines a bright light on Indigenous talent, is instrumental in putting Whitehorse on the must-see list of many travellers bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue to the city, the businesses and the artists.

Here in Yellowknife, we have a trailer to showcase our artists. Compare that to the architecturally stunning Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre used to host the Whitehorse festival.

Why is that? Despite continued efforts here to secure a site where artists can display their creations, it was thanks to private sector initiative that we even have a trailer.

When the new Qaumajuq Art Centre in Winnipeg, which features Inuit art, opened, it included contributions from NWT artists. Congratulations came in from the highest offices here but it may have been more telling to beam those messages from the trailer. That is perspective.

Small wonder that residents in the Delta are trying to raise almost $15 million to open a centre there since artists in the NWT have such a difficult time receiving help from their government.

In the territories, we say we are looking for sustainable industry to offset our carbon footprint and help carve out a new way forward. Right under our feet we have some of the finest artists in the world whose work is displayed nationally and internationally in museums, airports, libraries and universities, yet we make only a limited attempt to help them.

Two weeks ago, representatives from the Canada Council for the Arts were in Yellowknife wanting to hear how applying for funding could be simplified for Northern artists. They said they were dedicated in their efforts to make that happen — this time. There is no doubt they were sincere in their intent but it is something those who work in the field have heard a thousand times before. But nothing changes.

What artists need everywhere — and perhaps especially in the North — are advocates and lobbyists who can help all levels of government understand the value of their work and contribution.

Yes, funding is provided through the NWT Arts Council, but artists have to carefully craft their proposals which in itself is a cumbersome process and not one that everyone can do. Thanks to the failure of residential schools and the educational system, some artists do not have the skills necessary to even fill out the forms.

Artists should not have to compete for money anyway. We give millions to the fossil fuel and mining industries but are tight-fisted when it comes to helping the arts. Yet, they are the very people documenting the issues and pulse of our times. Long after we are gone, the works of our artisans will remain, informing future generations through paintings, songs, storytelling, beadwork and fashion design what life in the 21st century was all about. They are the time keepers.

How important is art? One of the first targets of an invading country is the art and museums because to capture that is to control and even destroy a cultural identity.

Don’t just buy earrings or a pair of boots and say you have supported local artists. Give them a fair return on their investment in material, effort and time, and provide them with the funding and support they need to carry on this important work.

This year we are all excited to see tourists return to our region and through a healthy display of our artistic endeavours, we can show the world the stuff Northerners are made of. We need the governments to stand behind them in this pursuit.