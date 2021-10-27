Despite what was said, we were not prepared for the high number of Covid-19 cases that swept through the territories this fall. In fact, at one point, the NWT had the highest case count per capita in Canada. Indeed, we could have seen that it was coming after watching the Delta variant’s progression elsewhere but we were not ready and the measures that could have been taken to mitigate the damages were not in place. Thus, the case count soared.

What has been suggested is that this fourth variant in this most recent surge was likely introduced by an unvaccinated worker who traveled to one of the communities prior to the hand games – a popular event which attracted participants from throughout the NWT and probably beyond. Added to that, we knew that the vaccination rate in the communities was dismally low – only an estimated 11 per cent in some areas.

We knew that the Delta honed in on the unvaccinated – dire warnings had come from the chief public health officer in the Yukon who pleaded with people there to be vaccinated; eventually the military was brought in to deal with that outbreak.

We did know something big was potentially on its way.

It wasn’t until a 94-year-old Elder in the territories, hospitalized with Covid-19, died that the number of people willing to get their first shot started to climb.

Covid-19 has now claimed the lives of nine people in the NWT – the latest figure released – with more than 260 active cases, most in Yellowknife. The military has pitched in here too working at the shelters when the staff and the clients fell ill and now 10 specialists from the Canadian Red Cross have been deployed to the NWT until at least November 10.

It is little wonder that the first nations were reluctant to be vaccinated considering the track record of past government activities. We knew right from the start that the aboriginal community was shying away from government intervention because of blankets purportedly infected with small pox from the Hudson’s Bay company in the 1700 and 1800s which decimated their numbers.

Then, of course there were the residential schools which stole their children and could be responsible for as many as 6,000 deaths. That coupled with the Indian hospitals where first nations people were not allowed to practice their traditional medicines and given nominal care compared to white counterparts. More recently, we saw how Joyce Echaquan was mocked in her hospital bed by an orderly near Montreal as she lay dying. Why would the Indigenous community ever trust a vaccine coming from the government?

What we have learned from this is that there is a long way to go before aboriginals can trust us enough to believe that this time we really are acting in their best interests. This colonial past is imprinted on their very souls and the stories and tragedies passed from one generation to the next leaves them rightfully suspicious.

We knew about these obstacles when the pandemic first broke out over a year ago and really, we needed to reach out to them then with assurance that we do want to do the right thing this time. We need the chiefs and elders to help us with that now.

We have a long way to go before we have defeated Covid-19 and the first nations still lag far behind in receiving their vaccinations.

It is reported that while 71 per cent of the Elders in Canada received at least one dose, 54 per cent of those in the younger age groups have not. Age means nothing to this variant.

Along with reaching out with the vaccine itself, we also need to reach out with messaging saying that this time, really, this time, we are trying to help. We do have their bests interests at heart. We do want to save lives. This is the face of reconciliation – this time, we are in this together.

Let’s hope this work can begin.