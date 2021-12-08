Two weeks ago, former MLA Kieron Testart wrote an opinion piece for CBC stating that it is time for the territorial government to move past consensus government and into party politics.

This cannot be overstated and echoes similar calls that have been made in the last several years. But now, more than ever, we see that consensus government is not working and is too often based on dominance by a few or more recently, characterized by infighting and toxicity that is affecting not only the atmosphere of the political offices at the legislative assembly but the bureaucracy itself and trickling down into the general population. In short, the negativity is causing an implosion which cannot help but affect the territories at a time when it needs balanced and calm leadership that inspires trust in Its residents. That is simply not happening and if anything, fuel is too often added to fires by those at the top rather than be brought under control.

The issues of the day, whether it’s Covid-19, climate change, housing, or caribou survival are simply too important and are being lost under the weight of continual and unhealthy drama.

There has been some concern that moving toward party politics at the territorial level would also be a move toward a colonial style of government that the First Nations are trying hard to avoid. But that is not true. If anything, it would allow the aboriginal community to have a greater say in the running of the government and ensure that the needs of all of the territories people met.

We know that the bulk of the MLAs come from Yellowknife and in an attempt to help their constituents, the focus is on meeting the needs of those in the capital city while people in more remote communities are too often ignored. That this is also a call for government devolution into smaller communities is obvious but a system composed of MLAs from the main established parties (Liberals, Conservatives, NDP or Greens) could work together to see that more needs are met by more people. This is the democracy which is seriously lacking in the current system.

Further, a new system of government opens the door to innovative parties designed to meet the unique needs of the territories, such as an Aboriginal party which could ensure that services are more equally provided to all residents regardless of cultural heritage. Moving toward a party based system could also offer residents more say in who will run the government instead of turning that critical decision over to a handful of MLAs and ending up with a premier whose agenda they might not agree with. As we have seen, too often the direction of the government in a consensus system is determined by one person with two people in cabinet who support that person’s mandate. Bob McLeod once said as much in an interview with Macleans magazine. That is oligarchy — not democracy.

Implementing a new operating style need not be complicated. In fact, some people are already eyeing the next election and considering which banner under which to run. Their party affiliation need only be identified by their names on the ballot and within two years the territories can be under a system based on inclusion, robust debate and fair representation for all. This is what residents of the NWT deserve.

In short, it becomes an NWT where every person in every area counts and is heard.

It’s time. It was time to move in a new direction long ago and that has become more apparent in the last two years with the bickering that has prevailed in this sitting. With such crucial issues on our plate in these difficult times, we cannot afford this type of disharmony and dysfunction anymore.