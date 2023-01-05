What is the difference between a chamber of commerce and a board of trade?

Aren’t chambers of commerce going the way of the Dodo bird or rotary phones? Why does a judge or senior politician swear in new directors at AGMs of chambers of commerce?

My answers: Nothing; no, and I really don’t know.

As we start the new year brimming with positive resolutions and boasting about conquests yet to be made, I believe a primer into what this column represents is in order.

A chamber of commerce is a professional organization of business leaders designed to represent and defend the interests of private enterprise. It’s a lobby group. We are pro business and only against policies or people who would hurt the ability of the free market to operate.

Most, if not all, chambers in Canada operate as registered non-profits that rely on dues paid by members to cover costs for staff, offices and activities.

The size of a chamber’s staff ranges from several dozen all the way down to one person. The NWT Chamber of Commerce exists in a territory with 45,602 residents spread out over 1,144,000 square kilometres — think of a smallish city in western Canada spread over an incredibly large area.

New figures from Stats Canada showed the NWT’s population actually shrank slightly since 2021 — the only jurisdiction not to grow its population. That’s bad for the economy, as the lack of a steady workforce — preferably trained, but not a deal breaker — is the leading obstacle of the private business sector. You can see this across the territory in communities large and small. Retail businesses having to restrict hours of operation due to a lack of workers. One large restaurant in Inuvik was forced to shutter for good earlier last year.

An aging population and differing attitudes over part-time work among youth are sending the NWT’s hopes for a robust pandemic recovery the way of that large tropical flightless bird that went extinct in the 17th century.

If the 19th Assembly wants to leave any type of positive legacy in its remaining nine months in office before the territorial general election’s regular polls close on the evening of Oct. 3, an influx of legal immigrants would be a good start.

Then there is the GNWT’s archaic, creaky and, at times, downright cranky procurement process, which is thankfully under review. As my predecessor Renée Comeau wrote with then-Chamber president Jenni Bruce to the procurement review panel in May 2021:

“As the largest purchaser of goods and services in the territory, the GNWT has a role to play in making sure that we have sustainable local economies. Currently, there are no protections in place for the business community, and if this continues with bids and sole sourcing going down south, we will be hollowed out. By supporting our local communities, we create jobs, build business capacity and sustain business economies.”

Indeed. The NWT Chamber applauds the 19th Assembly for tackling the procurement beast with an eye of producing a tame, understandable, single policy that will support the growth of the business community in the NWT.

However, I’ve digressed from my original point of this week’s column.

But I never turn down a chance to speak out in favour of the private business sector in the NWT. That’s largely why chambers exist — we provide access to valuable resources and relationships that help businesses market their products. Being a member of a chamber can improve a local business’ visibility and credibility,

Chambers provide the power of a united voice for the business community. Chambers also host events for members, lobby local politicians and serve as a channel for professional business relationships between members.

So, what about the tradition of senior legal or political leaders swearing in a new chamber board? While Canada is now considered a mixed economy, as the country developed full credit was given to the business leaders at the forefront of our success. Hence the very welcome official presence at our annual AGMs.