This is being written to bring attention to a matter of concern that impacts a significant portion of the population in the NWT: people living with disabilities. This includes individuals with disabilities and families/caregivers of individuals with disabilities.

Within the NWT, we approximate that this number is 20 to 21 per cent of the population, or 9,000 people. Due to a lack of services and supports in the NWT, a high percentage of these individuals and families are not even on the radar of the GNWT, as they are forced to ‘manage’ on their own.

Natural disasters such as floods and wildfires are becoming increasingly more frequent due to climate change. The NWT is not immune to these events as we have witnessed over the past few years. This is being written to bring attention to disproportionate burden of adverse effects that people living with disabilities experience during these catastrophic natural disasters and evacuations.

This recent wildfire season that continues illustrates that this is a significant issue in the NWT that must be addressed. One of the primary issues for people living with disabilities face is a lack of accessible communication and information. This is especially true for the deaf, hard of hearing, vision loss, blind communities, learning, language, and literacy challenges.

This lack of critical information share can result in delayed or lost updates on everything from emergency alerts to evacuation instructions. The result is the inability to respond in critical moments.

Second, evacuation routes, procedures, shelters, and accommodations are often not equipped to accommodate the needs of people living with disabilities. Barriers such as inaccessible transportation and buildings can hinder the ability for people to evacuate quickly and safely. This is life-threatening and creates heightened anxiety and stress in the most chaotic of times.

Third, the disruption of routine medical care and access to essential medication/dietary needs and required accessibility aids increases the vulnerability of people with disabilities during disasters. Reduced or lost power, lack of transportation networks and overwhelmed health care systems can be life-threatening for those people relying on equipment or medications.

The trauma experienced during disasters can have long-term negative impacts on all people affected and this is exacerbated in people living with disabilities. The loss of homes, possessions, aids, equipment, and support networks can lead to anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. For those living with disabilities, in isolated communities with limited resources and infrastructure to begin with, the impact is even more severe.

According to the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction [UNISDR}, 2013: “There is now evidence to suggest that people with disability are two to four times more likely to die or be injured during natural disasters than the general population. They are also less likely to receive aid and ongoing support to recover over the longer term.”

We must take immediate action to address these shortfalls, as these events will only increase. Action includes accessible information, accessible transportation, medical support, mental health supports, training and awareness. It is also essential that people living with disabilities and their families/caregivers have a voice in this planning.

It is critical to partner with disability organizations during the planning, evacuation and repatriation stages. These steps will assist in mitigating and reducing the immediate negative health impacts, long-term health and wellness consequences and related deaths.

-Denise McKee is executive director of the NWT Disabilities Council.