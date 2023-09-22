As I began my early morning workout, I noticed that more and more people are arriving before me (and I’m an early bird). It’s refreshing to see how many people put their health and wellness first, get up at the crack of dawn, and serve their bodies first before serving the world in whatever job they go to next.

I wondered though, what goes through those people’s minds as soon as that alarm clock goes off versus those that hit the snooze button and roll over? What dialogue is going through their minds?

For me, it’s become a habit. The moment my alarm goes off, I’m up and out. I have no other space in my day between work, my businesses and family/social life so I know that if I don’t do it now, it won’t get done. Plus, I feel incredible after I work out and that feeling is addictive. It sets my day off on the right foot, my energy is high, and stress levels are settled at a balanced low.

Having worked with many clients where hurtful and negative self talk dictates their success for the day, I clearly see a pattern. Those that adopt a mindset for thriving, thrive. Those that think up every excuse, don’t. Simple as that.

Goals are set with good intentions. Not many set out thinking they are doing this work for nothing. Sometimes, any set back weaves in a slew of negative self-talk, feelings of shame for not following through or embarrassment about what others might think of their perceived failure. Notice I said perceived failure. This is a common default many go into. When one THINKS they have missed the mark on something, thoughts flood in that blinds that goal and often, completely erases it.

The worst day is the first day.

This is very true about any new habits formed. Whether it’s a nutrition protocol, fitness plan, self-help attempt or exit-strategy.

The worst day IS the first day.

Why?

It’s new and out of your comfort zone. It’s hard work, it doesn’t feel comfortable and, like a familiar environment, no matter how unhealthy it is or how much you know it’s harming you, we, as humans, go back.

Again, why?

It’s easy. It’s where we know we can relax and not do the hard work for change to happen. It’s our safe place to do what we are familiar with and not fuss over the anxiety change can bring. It’s easier to tell ourselves ‘this is too hard’ or ‘I can’t do this’ than, ‘keep going no matter how hard this is.’

When you’re armed with encouraging affirmations, support, and a solid plan to get you through your first day, you’ll be ready to tackle day 2. Keep checking where your mindset is at and what you are telling yourself. Be prepared to pop those bubbles of negativity and see this through. Forming the new habit will become your new normal and FEEL as normal as hitting that snooze button.

—Sara Aloimonos is a columnist, life coach and functional nutritionist in Yellowknife.