Yellowknife, like many municipalities across the country, has a NIMBY problem.

NIMBY, of course, stands for “not in my backyard.”

It’s a phenomenon whereby residents oppose construction or other changes to a neighbourhood because it’s going to have a negative effect on their lives – the question is always “to what degree?”

It happened last fall when the territorial government bumbled from one potential location to another in search of a temporary day shelter. Even the City of Yellowknife was guilty of NIMBYism, finding fault with some of the proposals. Nearby residents and businesses were also up in arms. With 30 to 50 clients coming and going from the temporary day shelter daily – some of them struggling with substance abuse or mental health challenges – it just wasn’t an enticing prospect.

But they needed somewhere to go.

Finally, in early November, with the mercury dipping into “hard to bear” temperature territory, the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs was forced to declare a state of emergency on behalf of the day shelter clients. That enabled the GNWT to take over the vacant Mine Rescue Building on 49 Avenue. It was a less-than-satisfying conclusion to months of hand-wringing by many in our community. In a supposed enlightened era when we continue to hear the refrain that addictions and mental illness shouldn’t be stigmatized, here was the repeated message of, “You’re not wanted around these parts. Take your problems elsewhere.”

Is there another episode of NIMBYism flaring up on the other side of the core? This time the scene is along Matonabee Street, where about a dozen neighbours have joined forces to say no to a 102-unit seniors’ complex. The matter has landed in front of the development appeal board. There’s a litany of complaints, but the neighbours insist they don’t take issue with the pressing need for seniors’ housing. The nearby residents just want to stop it from proceeding, is all.

Their opposition includes a city councillor, appointed to the development appeal board, who is allegedly friends with the CEO of AVENS, the project proponent, and perceived to be biased in favour of the development. For the sake of argument, let’s say those critiques hold water. The development appeal board comprises seven members and city council’s representative is only one of them. In 2020, the board released two decisions and it altered the development permit in both cases, so it’s not a body that automatically rubber-stamp developers’ plans.

Another point of contention among the neighbours is that they were never properly involved in the decision-making process. This seniors’ complex has been in the news numerous times over the past 18 months. There were governance and priorities committee meeting meetings held on this matter twice in January. With an increase in traffic being one of the main concerns, AVENS’ representatives said it would look at widening the laneway, building an access road from Gitzel Street and reducing parking stalls on site. It would surely be fair for the development appeal board to ensure those items are indeed adequately addressed.

The city sees the merit in the project. It issued a development permit in April. The federal government obviously believes in the seniors’ pavilion. It announced $33.7 million in support last October. The GNWT is also on board, chipping in $5.1 million.

The seniors’ complex also has the full-throated support of the Yellowknife Seniors Society.

Yellowknife’s aging citizens cannot be exiled to Jolliffe Island. A resolution is needed at Matonabee Street. The neighbours have a right to speak up, but they’re outnumbered and should be prepared to make a few sacrifices in the name of what’s best for this city.