With tonight being Halloween night, here are some rather serious questions that you should ask yourself.

Number one is, do you have enough treats to last you through the weekend, with maybe a few left over for the big night? If not, then maybe you should go out and get some more. One can never have too many treats. That is an old Halloween adage.

Number two is, what kind of night will it be? Will it be a dark and probably a little snowy or slippery? Consider having some reflective tape on the costumes, so cars can see you and possibly carry a flashlight. Plus, wear something warm and try to wear shoes or boots that don’t slip. Winter footwear is one of my pet peeves. I think all winter boots should have a slippery index clearly printed on them.

One time I found a brand-new pair of winter boots at the dump. They looked great and were my size. They had good looking soles with big treads. The trouble was the soles were made from some sort of plastic and when the temperatures dipped below zero, they got hard and were like Teflon no-stick toboggans on your feet. They were very dangerous to wear. When it comes to slippery, looks can be rather deceiving. It’s no wonder the boots were in the dump.

Number three is, have you taken a good look at your costume? How warm will it be?

When it comes to costumes in this era of political correctness and easily offended people, chances are no matter what you wear someone somewhere will object to it.

So, consider this, the clothes you are wearing right now are, in fact, a costume. All clothes are a costume. A hundred years from now, someone doing a movie about this era will call their costume department and say, “I need some costumes from 2022 for everyday people living in Yellowknife.” So, the clothes you wear now will be the costumes of the future, and who knows what people will be wearing 100 years from now.

All eight billion people living on the planet at this moment are wearing costumes, whether or not they realize it. So, for those who complain about other people’s costumes, remember there are some people on the planet who will probably complain about yours. Personally, I like to make costumes from stuff I salvage from the dump or from home. Even as a kid I basically made or constructed all my outfits.

As for all the people who, for one reason or another, object to Halloween, lighten up. It is a fun fall holiday. It has morphed into a holiday for kids to dress up, go out, get a little candy, and meet the people in their neighborhood. What’s not to like? But if for some reason you find it or parts of it objectionable, then don’t participate. It’s as simple as that.

The kids are out getting some fresh air and exercise. They are having fun. They are getting to meet their neighbors. Maybe, like me, they are getting a chance to show off their latest finds from the dump.

Now here is something I found interesting when I came across it by accident. There are several candies that fall under the category of vegan Halloween treats — they include Skittles, Twisters, Sour Patch Kids and fruit chewies. There is even vegan chocolate. So, maybe you could make your own treats by coating Brussels sprouts or baby carrots in vegan chocolate and handing them out. However, you might want to warn the kids before they bite into them, or they might be disappointed and who wants to disappoint kids?

So have a great Halloween, which is only three sleeps away. Now, I best test the treats I got, just to make sure they are still good.