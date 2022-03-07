UPLUKKUT. INUIN NAAMAINNAQTUT. QAUMALIQTUQ NUNAKPUT. HILA ALIANAQHIJUQ. APUTIRAALUK KIHIMI. QUVIAHUGTUT INUIN NIQIHANIK NIUVILIQTUT NIUVIKVIMIT. QUANA KIAKUT TUNIHAIJUT. ANGUNIAQTIITLU IPAKHANI UMINGMAKHANIK TUNIHAIJUT NIQIMIK. NUTAQQAT UTIQMIJUT ILIHAGIALIKMATA. QUANA IILA.MIKIJUNUATLU ILIHAKTUT UTIKTUTLU. NANUQHIUNAHUATLU INUIN. IQALUKHIUKTUKHATLU QINIQTUT AUDLARIAMI INUNGNUN TUNIQHAIJUKHATLU. IILA INUIN NAAMAINAQTUT NUTAQQATLU. IVJAGUTIT PUIGUKTAILUGU ANILIGUVIT. UAQATTAQLUGIT ALGATIT. TAPKUAT ILAIJAKTUT NAAMAKPAKLLUHI. AYUQNAQMAN. IHUMALUKPALAAKHIMAITTUMIK. IKAJUKTAUNIAQPUHI. QINIQPAKLUGIT ILATIT. TAMNA AANIARUT TAMANGNITTUQ HULI. NALAKPAKLUHI NALAUTIKKUT QUNGNIAKUTMITLU TAUTUKPAKLUGITLU. ILANI INUIN AUDLAKPAKTUT AANIAQVINGMUNGNAUJUTLU DAKTILIQIJUTLU. PITIAKPAKLUHILU ILANI AJUQNAQMAN IILA. ANGNAN MIQHUJAKTUT PINITAK. QUANA MIQHUJAKTUT ILIHAUTIVAKLUGIT AJUQHAKTUT ILANGNIT ANGNAN. UKRAINAMIT INUIN ITQAUMANIAQTAFFI.

Come on in! Here’s 12-year-old Kendra Tulugak O’Gorman Nakashook and little sister 4-year-old Olivia Neolik O’Gorman Nakashook happily sitting in their iglu. Built by their house on airport road in Cambridge Bay. Photo courtesy of Shelly O’Gorman

Greetings from the land of the Inuinnait on the south tip of Victoria Island, land of the ice and snow and beautiful country.

Residents are enjoying brighter sunshine daylight as soon spring will be here in no time with warmer weather. In March, lots of drifting snow and snow blizzards, lots of blowing snow gives a nice day to be out on the land hunting and ice-fishing to harvest food for their families and community.

The Ekaluktutiak Hunter’s and Trapper’s Organization (EHTO) is busy giving out polar bear tags for residents whose names are picked out will be able to try and harvest a polar bear. This season there are 11 tags available – 8 tags for McClintock and 3 tags for Hadley Bay. Good luck to all hunters.

The EHTO is also calling out for hunters and fishers to go and harvest country food of caribou, muskox, fish and seal for the community of Cambridge Bay. The harvesters will get paid $450 to help with gas/oil and supplies to be out on the land. Be safe out there and good luck – community Elders and members always enjoy a gift of country food which is most appreciated. Everyone gets so happy when given country food, as it is part of Inuit diet, always a delicacy especially for Our Elders. We appreciate the hunters and fishers very much, especially for those who do not have equipment to go to the land to harvest. All of the funds paid to the hunters and fishers is part of the food security program distributed by the federal government during the pandemic. The local food banks, and HTO’s and meals for kids at schools have also had the support of the NTI, ITK and federal government of Canada. We wish to thank all the hard working staff at Kitikmeot Inuit Association for their efforts in distributing and roll out the Covid-19 funding programs, as well as the KIA Board of Directors for their continued support to the beneficiaries in need during this pandemic.

A nice iglu to come and visit the family of the O’Gorman/Nakashook family of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. Built by the whole family on Monday, February 28, 2022. It took about four hours to build as there is alot of snow in that area. Photo courtesy of Shelly O’Gorman

Many schools have re-opened across Nunavut and students are back in class. Many restrictions have lifted from the Chief Public Health Office of Nunavut, located in the capital city of Iqaluit, Nunavut. Restaurants in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut have been busy with take-out orders. The stores are busy with customers. Snow ploughing is always on the go, municipal services continue to serve their residents, offices are opening up. Airlines continue to fly in and out. Let’s hope we can keep zero cases all across Nunavut and around the world. Take good care of each other, stay well.

God Be With You Son.