HALUUQQAFFI IQALUKTUUTIAMIT. HILA QAIJUKNAIQTUK. HILA ALIANAQHIJUK. HIQINIQLU ALINAQHIJUQ QULVAHAINNAKPAKTUK UPLANNUAMI. QAUMALIQMAN INUIN ANILUGAAKTUT NUTAQQATLU ANILIGAAKTUTLU. INUIN AUDLAAKLUGAAKTUT NUNAMI IQALIQIVAKTUT AUDLAATILUTIKLU KUVJALIQIVAKTUTLU. AUJAVINGMUNGNAUVAKTUTLU APUTAIJAQNAQHINGMAN. ULAPQINIAKMIJUN MAI 16-23, 2022 IQALUKTUUTIAMI OMINGMAK FRALIKNAHUAN QUANA. KATIMANIAQMIJUN AQARUANI QANUQ PINAHUAN. HOGALUTKUT HAVAKVIANI UPAKLUGU IKAJURUMAGUVIT. INUIN NAAMAINNAQTUT. INIKNIIT MIQHUKPAKTUT PITQUHIRNIQQUNNI. IPAKHANI TUNNGAVIKKUT KATIMAJUN IQALUKTUUTIAMI. QUANA TUUKMIAN INUINLU PULAAKTUT. PITIAQPAKLUHI. ILANI AJUQNAKHIVAKTUT ILAIJAGAGNATTA. QINIQPAKLURIT ILATIT. IHUMAALUKPALAAKHIMAITTUMIKLU. NAAMAINNAQHUNGNUJUTIN. AJUQNAQMAN ILANI. AKHUUKPAKLUHILU.

Welcome to the land of the Inuinnait, a beautiful spot on the southern trip of Victoria Island, where the laughter of kids and dogs barking can be heard for miles.

Snowmobiles, airplanes and loud vehicles and the loud power house built in the 1950s can still be heard as you come to town. Years ago it was silence, all you hear are dogs and footprints in the hard frozen snow, listening as the crunch of each step hits the hard snow that just blew all over after a snow storm, making it so pure and white on the land and sea. The moon shines brightly and the village looks like a Christmas town with all the lights lit up.

Today they have street lights that automatically go on when it starts to get dark outside, in the old days before the town was built, all the light we had was the sun and daylight, and at night we had the moonlight.

Today there are snowmobiles, ATVs, trucks, heavy equipment, boats, motors, airplanes, helicopters and more. In the olden days, if you heard an airplane, everyone went out to meet it, to see all the goodies being unloaded or to see if our relatives were coming home from the hospital in Edmonton or elsewhere.

Spring season is coming up fast, with more warmer days ahead, and this year we are all excited that there will be our annual spring festival: Omingmak Frolics.

Yes this year due to opening up from Covid restrictions, our village, our beautiful home will get to celebrate frolics again. It is scheduled for May 16 to 23 in Cambridge Bay. The Recreation Department at the Hamlet office is busy planning frolics, and have an organizing committee to help plan activities for the fun events for residents. To ask questions or comment contact Tracy Okhina at the Wellness Centre. Way to go everyone, see you at the frolics.

Stay safe everyone, it is nice to see the community of Cambridge Bay have zero cases at the moment of the Covid virus. Residents are asked to continue to practice safety and continue wearing masks and keep washing your hands. Stay well. Look after each other. Next week I hope to have a nice story about Cambridge Bay’s Boys Club happening.