HALUU INUIT. HILA ALIANAQHIJUQ AUQTULIQMAN IQALUKTUUTIAMI. IQALUKHIUKNAHIJUQ AUDLATIJUT ALIANAQ. INUIN MAJUVAKTUT EKALOKTOTIAMUN. NUTAQQATLU QUANA AUDLAATIVAKTUT. UPLAQINIAQMIJUT IQALUKTUUTIAMI HIKUMILU ULAPQIVIKMILLU KAMIUNITI HAAMILU. INIQNIGIITLU ULAPQINIAKTUTLU. TAPKUAT HAVAKHIMAYAIT ULAPQIPKAINAHUAT QUUJATAKTAVUT IHUAKHAIMATA. NIRINAHUATLU ULISIKNAHUATLU NATTIQHIUKNAHUATLU NUTAQQATLU ULAPQINAHUATLU QUANA. MAQPIRAAK QINIQLUGU HUMUNGGNAQQATLU HUMILIKIAK PINAHUAT. AANIKHIMAITTUMIK ULAPQIJAVUT INUIN. QURLUQTUMIITLU PULAAQTIQAQNIAQMIJURUT. NAGUJUMIK INUIN AUDLAATJAVUN. UUNIUTIJAVATIT INIKNIRIIT TUPIKNAHUAT HIKUMILLU. TEETURIAPAKLUHI QINIQLURIT ILANNUATIT. NAAMMAKPAKLUHI. IHUMAIJATKA TAPKUAT AANIAQTUTLU TAPQUATLU ILAIJAKHIMAJUT. AYUKNAKMAN. AKHUUKPAKLUHI.

Welcome to the 2023 Umingmak Frolics in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. Yes, it is that time of year again when the community celebrates springtime after a long winter. Although some winter weather was milder according to our Elders.

This year the annual spring festival begins on Saturday, May 13, 2023 happening at the Luke Novoligak Community Hall noon till 2 p.m. The giant bingo was held earlier on a payday weekend. Many events on the calendar show many Elders activities with a tent being set up down at the ice, there are also games scheduled for children with races set up.

Each year they hold a seal derby and this year it is going to be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 starting at 8:00am all week long, Please check the schedule. There will be snowmobile races scheduled for both men and women, and of course we have to have 120 races for children and also Elders. This is a fun event to watch our kids do the 120 races on a short and cute track especially made just for them.

Also the Elder 120 snowmobile races are so fun to watch with lots of laughs. Each year volunteer groups or sports groups fundraise by operating the canteen down on the ice. Each year the community appreciates all volunteers to help make the annual festival a successful one and also our hard working recreation staff at the Hamlet Wellness Centre.

Without bannock at the annual frolics bazaar just won’t be the same, the annual bazaar will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the community hall between 12noon till 2:00pm. So all you talented artists, cooks, bring your products to the hall and see you there. We hope everyone has a safe and fun filled week of frolics activities. Be happy and pray for the families who are ill and those who have lost their loved ones. Take good care of each other.

God Be With You Son. I know you will be watching over the snowmobile races from up there and keeping everyone safe.