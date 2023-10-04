Staying on top of emerging trends and technologies can be key to the success of any business in today’s fast-changing economy.

While many in NWT’s business sector are back on their heels a bit at the moment, somewhat shocked over what just happened to their budgets after this summer’s wildfire evacuations, getting refocussed and re-energized cannot be ignored moving forward.

The NWT Chamber of Commerce’s 50th Anniversary Conference & Dinner on Oct. 27 at the Explorer Hotel in Yellowknife has been tailored for folks who are still more in the recovery mode and those who want to learn and grow.

In the last column, we told you about afternoon keynote speaker Keynote speaker Dr. Lisa Bélanger, who will explain the most effective ways to manage short-term and long-term stress and provide practical exercises with a low investment of time, but significant gains in mental strength.

In the morning, accomplished neuroscientist, technologist, corporate strategist, and successful entrepreneur Sarah Baldeo will present a discussion entitled Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning: Unleashing The Power Of Intelligent Automation.

The presentation explores the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning, shedding light on their applications, benefits, and implications for businesses and society as a whole. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of these cutting-edge technologies, their impact on various sectors, and how to harness their power to drive innovation and efficiency.

Baldeo will provide attendees with, “comprehensive insights into these revolutionary technologies and their implications,” states her biography.

“The session will commence by demystifying artificial intelligence and machine learning, unravelling their core concepts and techniques. Attendees will gain a clear understanding of how AI systems learn from data and make intelligent decisions, enabling them to recognize the vast potential of these technologies in automating complex tasks and augmenting human capabilities.”

Baldeo will discuss understanding the ethical and societal implications of artificial intelligence & machine learning and she will address the challenges and considerations associated with these technologies, including bias, fairness, and privacy.

The 50th Anniversary Conference & Dinner’s speaker agenda also features:

• Indigenous Ownership: Inside the Powerful New Partnerships Reshaping Canada’s Major Project Landscape. Matthew Belliveau, senior research associate, will speak on the Conference Board of Canada’s Indigenous Ownership research series, which explores the challenges Indigenous communities face acquiring equity in major projects, and the implications that rising ownership levels could have for Indigenous self-determination.

• The Power of Indigenous Tourism: From Liidlii Kue and now an Indigenous tourism leader and youth advocate in B.C.’s Thompson Okanagan region, Greg Hopf will share his insights on how to successfully develop Indigenous tourism.

Also on the packed agenda is A World Café-style session with the NWT Chamber Board of Directors, a Cocktail Reception with NWT Business Trivia and a Cake Cutting Ceremony Honouring 50 Years of Past Presidents.

This is a key fundraiser for the NWT Chamber and tickets are available online at: nwtchamber.com. The Chamber has contracted Deneen Belliveau, formerly of the Yellowknife Chamber Commerce and now running Something Wild Strategy, to produce the event.

Consider it more than another business conference. It’s a great time to re-connect and recharge.

And you’re helping to support the NWT Chamber, whose sole job for 50 years has been to promote and advocate for the territory’ private business sector.