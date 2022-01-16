Steve Norn is giving himself another chance.

The question remains: will Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh voters do the same?

Norn is one of a handful of candidates seeking the seat as MLA to represent Łutsel K’e, Fort Resolution, Dettah and Ndilǫ.

Of course, Norn was already the face of the riding in the NWT Legislative Assembly by winning in the 2019 territorial election. At the time, he garnered 206 votes compared to 130 for Richard Edjericon, his closest competitor. He wound up with about 36 per cent of the popular vote in that constituency.

But he proceeded to combust in spectacular fashion.

If he wasn’t overshadowed by chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola, who was constantly popping up in media reports for her management of the Covid-19 pandemic, Norn would have been the undisputed 2021 NWT newsmaker of the year for his disgraceful exit from public office.

A hearing on his conduct generated oodles of publicity, and none of it reflected well on him.

Norn didn’t abide by the terms of his Covid-19 isolation after returning to the NWT from Alberta in April. He visited the Legislative Assembly during that period and tested positive for the coronavirus a short while later.

His high-profile conduct hearing started in October and stretched into November, when sole adjudicator Ronald Barclay concluded the process by finding Norn in violation of multiple sections of the MLAs’ code of conduct. He recommended that Norn be expelled.

When Yellowknives Dene chiefs also called for Norn’s removal as MLA, Norn described their stance as an act of betrayal.

It was up to the other territorial legislators to decide Norn’s fate. On Nov. 23, 17 of Norn’s peers – unanimous in their verdict – voted to remove him from his role as MLA.

None of them dissented. Not one. That is very telling, especially when they had the option to levy a lesser punishment such as a formal reprimand, a fine or a suspension.

The hearing cost NWT taxpayers $800,000. The Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh byelection will cost tens of thousands of dollars more.

Then there was all the time lost on this debacle, time that could have been invested in making positive change for the territory.

The code of conduct for MLAs compels elected members to act in a manner that will “withstand the closest of public scrutiny, upholding the integrity and honour of the Legislative Assembly and its members. Members shall ensure their conduct does not bring their integrity of their office or of the Legislative Assembly into disrepute.”

Norn failed that test, and he failed it miserably.

Furthermore, the code of conduct requires MLAs to “treat members of the public, one another and staff appropriately and without harassment.”

On that level, Norn also fell far short when he sent other NWT legislators the following message via social media, just prior to his conduct hearing getting underway: “I just want to say f**k you for making my loved ones cry. You squeezed my heart. Whoever backed this, I’m coming for you.”

The other candidates in the Feb. 8 Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh byelection are Ernest Betsina, Nadine Delorme-Simon, Mary Rose Sundberg, Clinton Unka and Richard Edjericon.

Norn still faces two charges under the Northwest Territories’ Public Health Act for failing to isolate.

The democratic process doesn’t preclude Norn from joining the race once again, but his behaviour over the past year could very well ensure that his isolation now extends into territorial politics.