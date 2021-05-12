Dear premier,

I feel compelled to write to you again even though you didn’t respond to my letter last week. I am urging you to shut down so we can stop the recent spread of covid which added another 10 cases this week with six more probable.

My business is closed, my kids are home schooling and we are left in the dark as to the GNWT’s strategy to stop the spread.

A hard shut down is what is needed so we can return to normal life sooner. The wishy washy response from your government will only prolong the disruption.

Honestly it makes me quite angry that as a citizen, a parent and a business person you are not providing the leadership to guide us through this.

Instead we get advisory after advisory that people ignore. You should not be advising against non-essential travel, you should be banning it. You shouldn’t be advising that people stay home, you should be mandating it.

Advertisement

I urge you to find the strength to make the hard decisions you were elected to make and lead us through this perilous time in the most effective way possible even if it hurts in the short term.

Respectfully,

Lisa Seagrave

Owner, Gallery of the Midnight Sun

Yellowknife