News Release

(Yellowknife, NT – May 26, 2021) The NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines (Chamber), supported by the Mining Association of Canada, is seeking judicial review of the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board’s recent decision to deny more than a single Land Use Permit extension.

The Chamber believes the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Boards (Boards) have jurisdiction to extend land use permits more than once, where it is appropriate to do so and where a project has not materially changed and community engagement is maintained. The Boards would retain their oversight role, while reducing unnecessary regulatory burden and duplication. We believe this will help align the Boards’ practice more closely with their mandate under the Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act (MVRMA) “to provide for the conservation, development and utilization of land and water resources in a manner that will provide the optimum benefit generally for all Canadians and in particular for residents of the Mackenzie Valley.” See rest of press release here