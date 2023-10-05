Movement of large impediments, windy conditions and a even a hole-in-one. It was a weekend where everything seemed to happen at the Yellowknife Golf Club.

The Yellowknife chapter of the Mediocre Golf Association hosted a doulbeheader of tournaments at the club over the long weekend. First up was the Douche Bag Invitational on Sunday, followed by the FORE! Championship on Monday afternoon. Both tournaments were re-scheduled owing to the evacuation with the FORE! Championship happening on Monday in order to allow the Club Championships to take place late last month.

Darin Black, winner of Sunday’s tournament, lines up his par putt at the 14th on Monday. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Darin Black and Jason Langer ended up tied after Sunday’s round with identical scores of 93, but Black ended up winning as Langer had to leave and wasn’t available for the playoff, said Shaun Morris, the chapter’s president.

Monday’s winner was Colton Moran, who carded an 85 to win by four shots over Darrell Koch. It was a complete reversal of fortune for Moran, who finished dead last in terms of the men on Sunday, meaning he received what’s called the Key to the Red Tee.

That allowed him to play from the red tees on Monday and Morris said it appeared to help.

“He played probably the worst round he’s ever played the day before and then goes out and wins on Monday,” he said.

But the big story from Monday was Cameron O’Neill and his hole-in-one on the 14th. Playing with a pin location back left, O’Neill said he used an 8-iron to ace the 150-yard par-3 and it was his first ever.

And, as is the custom for anyone who hits an ace, O’Neill bought his playing partners a round to celebrate.

It’s the second hole-in-one to happen at a MGA event in Yellowknife — Shaleen Woodward was the first to do it in the 2019 Rebel Beach Am-Am when she aced the par-3 11th.

It is also the first time a hole-in-one has happened at the golf club in October, a fact confirmed by Morris.

“The latest before now was Sept. 20, 2012,” he said.

There is still one more tournament left on the calendar, that being The Last Gasp on Oct. 8. If you’ve been keeping with the way weather works around this time of year, there is always the chance of some snow.

Morris said that would be the icing on the cake for this season.

“I’d like to see some just to show some of the other chapters that we play in any conditions,” he said.