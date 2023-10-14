In years past, there have been girls hockey teams from Yellowknife that have travelled south to play in tournaments representing the Yk Minor Hockey Association.

Those teams were select teams in the sense that they were invited to play — there hasn’t been a standalone development team with proper tryouts.

But that’s all changed and there is now officially a proper female development team for the first time in the U13 age category.

The team of 15 players and three alternates was rounded out earlier this month and they’ll be known as the Summit Air Spitfires thanks to the airline jumping on board and sponsoring the team. They’re one of several businesses in the community that has given the team support in getting off the ground.

Ryan Nichols is the team’s head coach and he also came up with the idea of having such a team.

He said it was about time a female development squad came to be in the city.

“In years past when I was coaching the Midnight Petroleum girls (team), I would have almost 40 girls on the ice at one time,” he said. “The female player population has grown so much — some of the girls have been playing for around four to five years now — and the interest and skill is there. I thought it was time for a true development team.”

Like all of the other development teams, players had to declare their interest in trying out when signing up to play this season; Nichols he had around a couple dozen girls give it a shot this year.

Those who didn’t make the team or chose not to try out are now playing with the DT Electric U13 program, he added.

The Spitfires will be playing together for the entire season and will be in the association’s U13 division for league play. When they travel, they will be playing in female-only tournaments.

“We’re definitely going to Wickfest in November (in Calgary Nov. 30 to Dec. 4),” said Nichols. “Our team manager is looking for some more female tournaments we can enter. I’d like to get the girls to three tournaments this season if we can, but that all depends on what works with our schedule and fundraising.”

Even though most of the girls on the team have several years of playing experience under their belts, Nichols said it may take a bit of getting used to a new schedule.

“They’re all coming from one practice and one game a week and going into a heavier schedule, so there may be an adjustment,” he said. “They’re used to playing mixed teams, but they all have the skill level needed to compete.”

In the past, development teams have given players the chance to get noticed when playing down south, which means opportunities to play in the south.

Nichols said giving the girls a showcase for southern scouts isn’t the goal, but if it happens, that’s great.

“The longer we can keep these girls together, the better,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to play with with and against girls all the time because the female game is different than the men’s game. They have a chance to do something special and show those coming up that there’s something for them if they stick with it. It’s also a chance for them to get better prepared for tournaments like the Arctic Winter Games and Canada Winter Games.”