While the best golfers in the world were across the pond at the Open Championship earlier this month, the Yellowknife chapter of the Mediocre Golf Association hosted its own version of the world’s oldest golf major at the Yellowknife Golf Club this past Sunday.

The Bratish Open, as it’s known, featured 36 golfers taking to the links to win a miniature version of the Claret Jug, which is given to the winner of the Open Championship each year. Rick Savard ended winning with a score of 92 to give him his second victory of 2021 and the big cheque of $1.26.

The next event for the MGA is the FORE! Championship on Aug. 8.