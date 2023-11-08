The Yellowknife Ski Club held its annual Snow Show this past Saturday, the traditional kick-off for the club’s season.

Heather Scott, the past president of the club and one of the dry-land coaches for the club’s high performance program, said the event was a “big sort of season starter” and a way to “boost excitement for the season and get people thinking about skiing”.

The event was a chance for ski enthusiasts of all ages and levels to sign up for memberships, programs, and buy or sell gear as well as to support the club’s fundraisers. Those fundraisers included a ski waxing service and a silent auction, both of which were organized by the high-performance squad, and a canteen with a chili lunch and a bake sale, which was organized by the club’s Track Attack program.

“I have been skiing for almost 10 years and the waxing service is a fundraiser helps cover the cost of travel and equipment,” said Adam Clinton, a member of the high-performance team.

The club, which Scott said is the largest volunteer-run organization in the North, offers a variety of programs for recreational and competitive skiers, including junior ski programs, adult ski lessons, and a training program for the Frostbite 50 race in March.

“We have a really great community of skiers here in Yellowknife, and we welcome anyone who wants to try it out or improve their skills,” she said. “It’s a great way to stay active and have fun in the winter.”

Archery NT was on hand for the event as well. If you’re wondering why, that’s because Archery NT uses the Mary Beth Miller Biathlon Centre area as an outdoor training site during the summer.

Sophia Elder and her mother, Nicole, were at the event representing Archery NT and Aboriginal Sport Circle.

Nicole Elder said the club invited them to the Snow Show to promote the facility’s all-season use.