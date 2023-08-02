When Loron Sharp stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fifth and final inning, he had the game in his hands. The bases were loaded with two outs, tie game at 3-3. Down by two strikes, Sharp hit a game-winning single that drove in two runs for the Blue Jays.

That was the end of the peewee baseball championship in Rankin Inlet Sunday, July 30. It was the second year the hamlet has hosted a baseball program culminating in a tournament.

“The baseball just keeps getting better and better,” remarked recreation director David Clark in closing words.

Four teams competed in the three-day tournament.