A long and arduous NFL season (for some teams more than others) has paved the way to the emergence of Super Bowl LVI, which will feature the AFC’s Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC’s Los Angeles Rams.

Though both might be deserving of the championship title after all is said and done, only one can come out on top.

At this point, much like any other point before or during the actual Super Bowl, one can only speculate as to who will win. However, we can still run down the depth chart before giving a prediction that will be about as accurate as a coin flip.

Starting with the Bengals, who I would almost deem as a team that’s a miracle in the making, the odds don’t favour them in effective ball handling as the team has had to win by relying on bailout defence for most of its playoff run (with the exception of a Wild Card win against the Raiders). While it may be an effective bailout defence, eventually luck does run out, especially when the lights are shining brightest in the biggest game of one’s career.

That being said, the same could also be said for the Rams, just in regards to a bailout offence. The Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckam Jr. dream team has managed to stay ahead in most of their playoff games with a deep passing game that rivals a Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons. However, the team’s bailout offence is going to have to chat with the defence before heading into the Super Bowl so that everyone is on the same page, as any slip ups like the one they almost had against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will spell doom loud and clear.

This isn’t to say that there isn’t a nice offensive depth to Cincinnati (the defence hasn’t been scoring the points), with an emerging Joe Burrow, a Willie Joe Mixon and an explosive Ja’Marr Chase to help keep any game close. Also, if those names weren’t enough, the man, the myth, the legend, Evan “Money Mac” McPherson, the rookie kicker for the Bengals, has been on fire for the team. Delivering game winning field goals for the club in clutch moments.

The Rams do have a nice little piece to counter however, a piece by the name of Adam Whitworth, who was a member of the Bengals roster for in or around a decade before making his way over to the Rams O-line. There’s something to be said for having a bit of knowledge about how your opponent operates. Granted, he left in 2016, and a lot can change in five to six years, but it can’t hurt the team’s chances.

Call me crazy, but I have a funny feeling that this contest is going to be won based on who can bailout their team first. If I had to give the edge to anyone, it would be the Bengals as they’ve been the kings this postseason at finding a way to win when all looks hopeless. As nice as it would be to see Stafford finally get a ring after putting in his time with the Lions, I just don’t see it in the stars for the quarterback. If the Rams offence can power through the Bengals with sheer deep ball pressure then maybe they have a chance, but, overall, this is looking like the year that the Bengals organization finally gets a ring.