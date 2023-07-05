There was plenty to see and do to celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday on July 1 and that included playing 18 holes at the Yellowknife Golf Club for some.

Mellissa Mercredi tries her luck with the putter at the ninth. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

The annual Canada Day Couples Tournament saw close to 50 golfers tee off in a shotgun-style scramble tournament. That’s where every player tees off from a pre-determined hole to play 18 holes from that point. The scramble format involved every player teeing off at each hole and playing the best shot from each shot following the tee shot.

Revi Lau-a, left, and Grace Lau-a discuss the line prior to a putt at the 16th. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Sean Poitras and Caitlyn Pike ended up as the winners with Roger Mann and Shawn Ward coming in second. Here’s some of the fun and frolic from the day that was.