There was plenty to see and do to celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday on July 1 and that included playing 18 holes at the Yellowknife Golf Club for some.
The annual Canada Day Couples Tournament saw close to 50 golfers tee off in a shotgun-style scramble tournament. That’s where every player tees off from a pre-determined hole to play 18 holes from that point. The scramble format involved every player teeing off at each hole and playing the best shot from each shot following the tee shot.
Sean Poitras and Caitlyn Pike ended up as the winners with Roger Mann and Shawn Ward coming in second. Here’s some of the fun and frolic from the day that was.