Jon Tagoona had never played lacrosse outside of a few times in gym class.

“It’s a pretty fun sport though,” he remarked as the three-day workshops, which he was instructing, were wrapping up in Rankin Inlet Thursday, Aug. 31.

“I wish we had it as a kid here, but it’s good that these kids get it now.”

The Grizzly lacrosse camp taught skills and drills and included game sessions for different age groups, from U7 to U18.

“It’s about introducing a new sport that’s not really common here and getting kids involved in more sports,” said Tagoona.

He said the youth enjoyed the camp.

“They were telling me how fun it is. The kids come up and say, ‘Oh this is so much fun. I’ve never really played this before.’ It’s nice to introduce them to something new.”

The camp has been running annually for several years.

ᔭᓐ ᑕᒍᓇ ᐱᖑᐊᓚᐅᖅᓯᒪᖏᑦᑐᖅ ᓚᑯᐊᔅᒥ ᓯᓚᒥ.

‘’ᐊᓕᐊᓇᐃᑦᑐᖅ ᐱᖑᐊᖅᖢᒍ,’’ ᐅᖃᖅᐳᖅ ᐱᖓᓱᓄᑦ ᐅᓪᓗᓄᑦ ᐱᓕᕿᑎᓪᓗᒋ, ᑲᒪᒋᔭᓂ ᑕᒪᓐᓇ, ᐱᐊᓂᓕᖅᑐᒍ ᑲᖏᖅᖠᓂᕐᒥ ᕿᑎᖁ ᐊᒋᓯ

‘’ᐱᑕᖃᓚᐅᕈᓂᓕ ᓄᑕᕋᐅᑎᓪᓗᑕ, ᑭᓯᐊᓂ ᖃᓄᐃᖏᑦᑐᖅ ᒪᓇ ᓄᕼᕋ ᖃᐅᔨᒪᓂᐊᕐᒪᑕ.’’

ᑯᕆᔅᓕ ᓚᑯᐊᔅ ᐱᓕᕆᔨᑦ ᐃᓕᓐᓂᐊᖅᑎᑦᑎᓚᐅᖅᑐᑦ ᐊᔪᑕᐅᔭᕆᐊᓕᖕᒥᑦ ᐊᑐᕆᐊᓕᖏᓐᓂᓪᓗ , ᐃᓕᓐᓂᐊᖅᑎᑕᐅᔪᑦ

ᐱᖑᐊᕈᓯᕐᒥ ᑭᑯᑐᐃᓐᓇᕐᓄ, U7 ᐊᒪᓗ U18.

‘’ᐃᓕᓐᓂᐊᖅᑎᑦᑎᓂᖅ ᐱᖑᐊᕈᓯᖅ ᐊᑐᑕᐅᓚᐅᖅᓯᒪᖏᑦᑐᖅ ᓄᑕᖃᓄᑦ ᑭᑯᓕᒪᓄᑦ. ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐃᓚᐅᑎᓪᓗᒋᑦ ᐱᖑᐊᓂᒃᑯᑦ

ᓄᑕᓂᑦ.

ᐅᖃᖅᐳᖅ ᓄᑕᖃᑦ ᐊᓕᐊᓇᐃᒍᓱᓚᐅᕐᒪᑕ.

‘’ᐅᖃᑲᑕᓚᐅᖅᑐᑦ ᖃᓄᖅ ᐊᓕᐊᓇᐃᑎᒋᓂᖓᓂ. ᓄᑕᖃ ᖃᐃᕙᒃᖢᑎ ᐅᖃᕆᐊᖅᑐᖅᑐ ᐊᓕᐊᓇᐃᒍᓱᖕᓂᕐᒥᓂᑦ. ᐱᖑᐊᓚᐅᖅᓯᒪᑦᑎᐊᖏᑕᕋ, ᐊᓕᐊᓇᑦᑐᖅ ᐱᖑᐊᕆᐅᖅᖢᓂ.

ᐱᓕᕆᑎᑕᐅᔪᑦ ᐱᓕᕆᖃᑦᑕᓕᖅᑐᑦ ᐊᕋᒍᒐᓴᖕᓄᑦ.