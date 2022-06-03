Anyone who’s played softball, broomball, hockey or other sports in Yellowknife long enough will remember Robb Olexin as being among the best competitors.
He’s been called one of the best athletes ever seen in the territory, among the likes of people such as Meika McDonald, Joe Dragon, Steve Vallillee, Robert Redshaw and so many others. Even though Olexin left the NWT several years ago for work, he still considered Yellowknife home.
He died on April 30 at his residence in Lonsdale, Minnesota, after a short battle with cancer. His son, Taltson Olexin, was by his side along with his sister Patty Olexin-Lang, as well as Redshaw and Redshaw’s wife, Heather, who were two of Olexin’s closest friends.
Redshaw moved to Yellowknife in 1972 and met Olexin for the first time in Grade 3.
“He was already playing every sport he could, and I wasn’t playing anything at the time,” he recalled.
“Around the age of nine, we were playing on every team together all the way through. Some people are just natural athletes and I always said he was probably the best athlete out of all of us because he practised the least and was the best at everything,” he laughed. “Natural talent, I guess. He was the kind of guy who would play anything, shoot any puck, hit every ball, kick every ball — you name it.”
Fastball was a chance for both of them to hit the road on a national scale, beginning at the bantam level at age 14 with the Western Canadian Championships in 1979. They would end up travelling together for fastball until Olexin left town in 1990.
“We never had the very top pitchers like Paul Gard and Andy Tereposky, who were six years older than we were — but we always had guys who could hit and play defence,” said Redshaw. “We’d start playing nationals in midget ball and went to Swift Current (Sask.) in 1981, Napanee, Ont., in 1982.”
That 1982 tournament saw Olexin named to the All-Canadian Team at shortstop and also pitch a no-hitter in one of the team’s consolation games.
“Funny thing is he wasn’t even our pitcher,” said Redshaw. “We had three other pitchers, but we lost our first four games. Last game was consolation against P.E.I. and we knew Robbie could throw this knuckleball. He threw it every pitch and that was really cool for a kid out of Yellowknife to throw a no-hitter.”
Olexin followed that up three years later at the 1985 Canadian Junior Fastball Championship by winning top batter and he, along with Redshaw, were named to the All-Canadian Team. They would lose in the semifinal that year.
Building rinks around the world
Their love of hockey was such that they would find ways to stick around at the old Gerry Murphy Arena for as long as they could, even after being given a curfew.
Olexin would end up working at the rink at the age of 14 and that’s where he would find his calling in life.
“That’s how he ended up getting into the rink business,” said Olexin-Lang. “He started at the Gerry Murphy, learned the ins-and-outs on how everything worked, and it became his passion. He did get his carpentry journeyman ticket (in 1990) and worked in construction for several years and then he left and moved to Grande Prairie (Alta).”
He would settle in Wembley, just outside of Grande Prairie, and worked at the local arena/curling rink in the town when he was approached with an offer to head even further south and help build a rink in Texas.
“Robb got a call from a multi-millionaire who owned a mall and wanted a rink added on,” said Olexin-Lang. “They were having a hard time, no one knew what they were doing, and he wanted Robb’s help.”
The mall owner asked Olexin to go to Texas and work for him but Olexin initially balked at the idea. He then agreed to go for a week. When he got home, Olexin and his family packed up and moved to Odessa, Texas, in 1996. Olexin would run the rink there and also set up minor hockey programs before moving on to Abilene, Texas, where he would be in charge of operations at the Taylor County Expo Centre, home of the Abilene Aviators of the old Western Professional Hockey League.
“The team knew he played hockey and they needed a back-up goaltender,” said Olexin-Lang. “He signed a professional contract and was on the team for one game.”
After that, Olexin met up with Jim Becker, owner of Becker Arena Products based out of Minnesota, and that would be his next port of call.
Olexin’s work with that company would see him travel all over, including one stop in Turkmenistan to work on an arena in Ashgabat, the country’s capital. He also worked on rinks for figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi and even curling ice for Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen.
The cancer diagnosis came in early January after Olexin began to suffer from pain. Olexin-Lang said her brother thought that it was a torn muscle from all the golf he had been playing.
“Our mom was ill last year and my aunt strongly suggested that we get out there and be with her. (Robb) was complaining about his chest being sore. December came and he got pneumonia, and everything spiralled from there.”
In remembering his friend, Redshaw said people would ask him how he was doing after returning home from visiting Olexin in the U.S. and his answer was always the same.
“I would tell people he’s the closest person I know at age 55 that is the same as he was when he was 15. He was just such a joy to be around. Always a joy to visit him. It was like we were kids again. He was a beautiful person and friend — a special gift to everyone he ever met. I’m gonna miss him every day for the rest of my life.”
A celebration of Olexin’s life is scheduled for June 24 downstairs at the Yellowknife Elks Lodge beginning at 2:30 p.m. The same thing will happen in Lonsdale, Minnesota on Sept. 18.