The city of Edmonton has become the temporary home for thousands of evacuees from the NWT and they’ve all been looking for ways to occupy themselves while they wait for the word to return home.

The Edmonton Elks Football Club is giving those in the city another option for their upcoming game at Commonwealth Stadium this coming Sunday against the Ottawa RedBlacks.

It was announced on Monday that the team will be giving free tickets to anyone from the NWT who was forced to flee their home as a result of the wildfires.

“We understand that every evacuee’s primary focus is on when they can return home, but we wanted to extend the opportunity to attend Sunday’s game as our way of showing that Edmontonians are here to support our friends from the North,” stated Allan Watt, the team’s vice-president of stakeholder relations and gameday, in a statement published on the team’s website.

Evacuees can claim their tickets by showing their evacuation wristband, which they were presented with upon registration at the Expo Centre, or by showing their NWT driver’s license. Tickets can be claimed all week at the Elks Team Store inside the Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre, which is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on game day at any ticket window at Commonwealth Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.