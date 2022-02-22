The Hay River Figure Skating Club brought home three medals after competing at the Combined Winter Invitational in Airdrie, Alta. over the Feb. 18 to 20 weekend.

The event, hosted by the Airdrie Figure Skating Club featured Hay River skaters Miah Harris, who competed in the Star 5 13O Women’s FreeSkate, Avaia Ashton in the Star 4 13O Women’s Freeskate and Jackson Fuller in the Star 4 U13 Mens FreeSkate.

Club president Jaime Harris said the event marked the club’s third opportunity to travel abroad this winter season and all three participants had strong finishes with medal placings.

“The skaters did really well,” Harris said. “Miah and Avaia both received gold medals in their flight competitions and Jackson received a bronze in his flight.

“They were all happy with how they skated.”

Despite Covid limitations on practice and travel, the club has enjoyed attending two other competitions this season in Alberta, including at the Grande Prairie Skating Club’s Peace Region Invitational over the Jan. 29 and 30 weekend and the Edmonton Region Competition in St Albert from Dec. 3 to 5.

Harris said that there remain important dates for club skaters to prepare for as the end of season nears.

Competitors are planning to take part in territorial championships, which are being held virtually this year.

The event had originally been scheduled to be held in Yellowknife for the Feb. 11 to 13 weekend but was postponed to March 13.

The competition will involve skaters submitting videos of performances before the end of the month.

Additionally, the club is planning to send four skaters to Calgary over the March 18 to 20 weekend for the StarSkate & Adult Championships.

“(StarSkate) will be our last competition for the season, but the club is hoping to have a skating showcase this year,” Harris said.

Details on the club’s showcase are still being developed but readers are asked to watch the Hay River Figure Skating Club’s Facebook page for announcements.