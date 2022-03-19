The Fort Providence Ice Ducks are in one of the biggest contests going in Canada and they need your help to win it.

The U11-U15 squad has been named as the Northern representatives for the 2022 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, an annual competition which rewards teams for doing good things in hockey. This year’s theme is increasing inclusion in hockey and teams from around the country were given the chance to show how they were making the sport more welcoming to as many people as possible.

For the Ducks, their message was a simple one: On the ice, we are all the same.

The Ducks submitted a short video showing some of the things they’ve done to hammer that message home and you can see the finished product at the Good Deeds Cup website. The site is also where you can vote for the Ducks to win this year’s competition.

Just by being selected, they’ve already won $2,000 that will be given to a charity of their choice but if they happen to win it all, they will receive $100,000 to give to charity and the team’s name will be inscribed into the Good Deeds Cup itself.

You can vote once per day from now until April 2 and you can vote once per day. There is a special Good Deeds Cup Day planned on March 26 with plenty of activities on offer and the chance to vote up to 10 times per day for one team. In addition to voting for a team, Chevrolet will be donating $1 to the Hockey Canada Foundation Assist Fund, which goes toward subsidizing registration fees for minor hockey players.

You can visit https://www.chevrolet.ca/en/good-deeds-cup to vote for the Ducks. The winner will be announced on Hockey Night in Canada in April 16.