Could this be a sign of things to come – travel hockey happening again?

No one wants to be the one to jinx it but the Fort Smith Hawks U15 outfit made the journey up the highway to take on their counterparts from the Yk Minor Hockey Association earlier this month. They played a total of four games over three days and had some help from their friends in Hay River with some players from the Hub suiting up for the Hawks.

Here’s some action from their final game versus the Kavanaugh Krushers.